Former Ohio Democratic Party chair is mulling a return to politics

For the past few years, Chris Redfern has been operating his Rocky Point winery and the inn that bears his name in Marblehead. But he's now talking about delving back into the political world he left behind.

Redfern is the only Ohio Democratic Party Chairman to be at the helm when Democrats swept the statewide elections for governor, U.S. Senate and president in 2008. Redfern resigned as party chair in 2014, after a scandal-plagued Ed FitzGerald lost to Republican Gov. John Kasich, and Democratic losses streamed down the ticket. He was among those who lost, defeated in his race to keep his seat in the Ohio House.

He had three stints in the House, and served as Minority Leader starting in 2003. He left the House in 2008 because of term limits, just as Democrats took over leadership in that chamber. Republicans assumed control again in 2010, in Kasich's first win. Redfern remained party chair as President Obama won Ohio for the second time in 2012.

Redfern attended the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago as a delegate. He said he felt an energy that has prompted him to consider getting back into Ohio politics.

"I think Democrats should be dipping their toes in the water and getting ready for 2026," Redfern said. "And the honest answer for me or for any other Democrat who has traveled the state is I'm thinking about it and I may do this."

Redfern didn't say which office he's eyeing. But in 2026, all of the statewide offices will be up for grabs. Gov. Mike DeWine Attorney General Dave Yost, Auditor Keith Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Treasurer Robert Sprague, who are all Republicans, are also all term limited.

Redfern thinks the Republican wave in Ohio is losing its power because Democrats are winning on statewide issues. He cites last year's victories to beat back a Republican-supported amendment to make it harder for citizens to change the constitution and the passage of the reproductive rights amendment in November.

“And once gerrymandering reform happens this November, there will be a new generation of leadership that will step forward to run for congress and for the legislature in 2026," Redfern said. "And that energy will build upwards toward the state ticket. And many, many folks should be thinking about whether or not they run in 2026."

So far no Democrats have come forward to say they're running for any of the five executive offices, though former Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton said she was considering running for governor. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Yost have already started fundraising for the 2026 Republican primary for governor.