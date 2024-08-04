Sunday Puzzle: An A.C. puzzle to beat the heat

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials A.C.

Ex. Summer cooler --> AIR CONDITIONER

Type of electricity Something that rings to wake you up in the morning LAX for Los Angeles International or LGA for La Guardia Color prism for Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," e.g. Ship from which military jets take off Mystery writer who created Miss Marple Gangster known as "Scarface" Longtime host of "Masterpiece Theatre" French playwright who wrote "The Plague" Annual yachting competition Closest star system to Earth What Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren each wrote Container that sprays a mist Signal that danger is over



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Adam Aaronson, of Deerfield, Ill. Think of a classic movie title in which the initials of all the words up to the last one, in order, spell the number of letters in that last word. The number of words in the title is for you to discover. What film is it?

Challenge answer: "The Wizard of Oz"

Winner: John Nacy of Jefferson City, Missouri

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Judy Seaman, of Sandy Springs, Ga. Think of a famous American woman with a two-syllable last name. The first syllable is spelled like a body part, but isn't pronounced like one. The second syllable is pronounced like a body part, but isn't spelled like one. Who is this famous woman?



If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 8th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.



