Ohio lawmakers may tell major league teams to punt on synthetic turf

Two state lawmakers are joining teams to tackle what they see as a work safety issue: Ohio’s professional athletes continuing to play on synthetic turf.

Reps. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) introduced the bipartisan House Bill 605 earlier this year, which mandates natural grass installation at the state's National Football League, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer stadiums. It's awaiting its first hearing in committee.

“Most of these stadiums are funded by the taxpayer and so we're looking out for the people we represent in the state of Ohio,” Creech said at a news conference Tuesday.

He and other natural grass backers argue athletes sustain a steadier rate of non-contact injuries on artificial fields. That includes the NFL Players Association, which said a high percentage of its members prefer to play on grass.

“The data would certainly bear out that artificial surfaces have a higher propensity for lower extremity injuries,” said Andrew Morris, the association's public policy counsel. “We're doing all that we can on the player's behalf to ward off against that and make sure that they have the safest working conditions possible.”

But Cleveland Browns Stadium boasts Kentucky bluegrass. When at home, the Guardians, Cincinnati Reds, FC Cincinnati, and Columbus Crew are also all playing on 90% or more natural grass—meaning the proposal, in its current state, seems to single out one Ohio major league team.

Earlier this year, the Cincinnati Bengals installed new artificial turf at Paycor Stadium.

“The Bengals are aware of the proposed legislation and will continue to monitor it,” a spokesperson wrote in an email statement Tuesday afternoon.

Creech has owned and managed a lawn care business for two decades, which maintains residential and commercial lawns—including athletic fields. When asked whether HB 605 was a conflict of interest, he said he'd never put a bid in for one of the associated projects if it passes.

“I would much rather the doctors in the legislature handle health bills, I would much rather the education people handle education bills, and I'll take care of the turf bills,” he said.

Nationwide, the bulk of MLB teams are on natural grass. NFL and MLS stadiums are more of a mix. HB 605 would not affect Ohio Stadium, which has synthetic turf, or other college or high school fields.