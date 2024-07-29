© 2024 WYSO
WPAFB's National Air and Space Intelligence Center has new commander

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published July 29, 2024 at 11:49 AM EDT
Col. Kenneth A. Stremmel stands in uniform behind a podium while smiling
NASIC
There's a new commander at one of Wright Patt’s critical units.

Col. Kenneth A. Stremmel assumed command of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center on July 26.

NASIC is the Air Force’s intelligence center. Its mission is to discover and characterize air, space, missile and cyber threats, and inform national defense policy.

Stremmel most recently served as director of intelligence at the Ninth Air Force at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

Prior to that, he was the commander of the Global Exploitation Intelligence Group at NASIC.

Relinquishing command of NASIC will be Col. Ariel G. Batungbacal, who is also a Brigadier General Select. He will go on to serve as the Director of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
WYSO Staff
