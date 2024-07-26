Ohio State, Big Ten Conference well represented at 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kicked off Friday with opening ceremonies.

Plenty of athletes with Ohio connections will compete over the next few weeks, including two dozen former, current or incoming Ohio State University students.

That’s the second highest number of OSU athletes to compete in the Olympics, with a record of 26 Buckeyes competing in Tokyo in 2021.

This year, Buckeyes will represent 10 countries and will compete in nearly as many sports, including swimming, diving, artistic swimming, pistol, soccer, track and field, rowing, fencing and wrestling.

The Canadian Olympic Team has the most Ohio State representatives, with eight athletes, followed by the U.S.A. with seven. OSU athletes are also competing for Lithuania, Germany, France, Ireland, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Spain and Trinidad and Tobago.

The rest of the Big Ten Conference will also be well represented. More than 350 athletes with Big Ten ties will compete in 17 sports. Around 130 are student athletes competing for team U.S.A. More than 220 will compete for other international Olympic teams. Also making the trip to France are 45 Big Ten coaches and administrators.

The Paris Olympics continue through Aug. 11, with around 10,500 athletes competing in 32 sports.

The Paralympic games will follow from Aug. 28 to Sept. 28, and will also happen in Paris. One Ohio State alumnus, Blake Haxton, will compete in paracanoe.

The OSU alumni, students and incoming students competing in the 2024 Olympics include:

United States



Katelyn Abeln, former student-athlete – Pistol

Hunter Armstrong, former student-athlete – Swimming

Keana Hunter, incoming first-year student – Artistic Swimming

Ada Korkhin, current student– Pistol

Henry Leverett, former student-athlete – Pistol

Ruby Remati, current student – Artistic Swimming

Kyle Snyder, former student-athlete – Wrestling

Canada



Fares Arfa, former student-athlete – Fencing

Duan Asemota, former student-athlete – Track & Field

Alex Axon, current student – Swimming

Emma Finlin, incoming first-year student – Swimming

Scarlett Finn, incoming first-year student – Artistic Swimming

Eleanor Harvey, former student-athlete – Fencing

Tristan Jankovics, current student – Swimming

Nichelle Prince, former student-athlete – Soccer

France



Maximilien Chastanet, former student-athlete – Fencing

Elodie Ravera-Scarramozzino, former student athlete – Rowing

Germany



Lena Hentschel, current student – Diving

Ireland



Ciara McGing, former student-athlete – Diving

Lithuania



Tomas Navikonis, current student – Swimming

Nigeria



Sade Olatoye, former student-athlete – Track & Field

Puerto Rico



Kristen Romano, former student-athlete – Swimming

Spain



Aina Cid, former student-athlete – Rowing

Trinidad and Tobago

