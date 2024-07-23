Federal court blocks new Ohio elections law affecting voters who have disabilities

A new Ohio law that would have limited who can assist voters with disabilities has been put on hold by a federal court.

The order from the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Divisionhas granted an injunction that prevents the state from enforcing part of its new election reform law, saying it violates the federal Voting Rights Act.

Jen Miller, executive director for the Ohio League of Women Voters, the organization that brought the suit against the Ohio law, said without this court action, many who would ordinarily assist a voter with disabilities could have faced a tough penalty.

“Under no circumstance should grandkids, roommates, and other common-sense helpers face the possibility of a felony simply for helping their loved one vote absentee when they have a disability,” Miller said.

She said that without the injunction, the law could have prevented some family members or those closest to a voter with disabilities from being able to help when casting absentee ballots.

“Grandkids, in-laws, neighbors, roommates, caregivers and other common-sense helpers could be charged with a felony if they assist a voter with disabilities. Our argument was that this violates the National Voting Rights Act, that indeed a voter with a disability can choose their helper,” Miller said.

She said voters with disabilities can often face a variety of challenges when casting ballots.

“We know that a lot of voters are challenged with reaching the mailbox, sealing the envelope, or getting it to the one county dropbox,” Miller said.

Miller said it’s unclear how many voters could have been affected by the law before it was put on hold. But she adds it’s important voters with disabilities are protected.

“Any of us could become a voter with disability even between now and Election Day. We are all just an accident or illness away from being a voter with disabilities ourselves,” Miller said.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office issued a statement, pushing back on the court for blocking the new law.

“We obviously disagree with the decision, and we’ll be consulting with our counsel, the attorney general, on next steps. This is a challenge to a law passed by the General Assembly, which has the exclusive authority to set the rules of Ohio’s elections, so they’ll likely be considering the court’s ruling here as well," the statement read.

The state could appeal this ruling, although it hasn't yet signaled whether it will appeal.