It's official: redistricting reform will be on the Ohio ballot this fall

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office said Tuesday the group that wants to reform the redistricting process submitted enough valid signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters in November.

The group, Citizens Not Politicians, needed about 414,000 valid signatures. 535,000 from 58 of Ohio's 88 counties were certified.

Chris Davey, the Citizens Not Politician spokesperson, said they expected to surpass the threshold of petitions necessary to put the proposed amendment on the ballot.

"This is a culmination of nearly a year of hard work by volunteers in all 88 counties of Ohio. It really is a historic day for the state and we are just thrilled that we have qualified for the November ballot," Davey said.

The amendment will face opposition from elected Republicans, who currently benefit from the legislative and Congressional lines drawn by members of the GOP-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) has said he plans to oppose the amendment.

“The individuals who are going to be deciding what the district maps are, how we figure out who that is. It's almost impossible to know who that is. I think that the people who are making an important decision like this ought to be elected officials who are accountable to the public, not unknown bureaucrats, somewhere, some place and subject to whatever rules in a 32 page, single-spaced document,” Huffman said.

The Ohio Ballot Board is the next step for the proposed amendment. It will determine the language and title voters will see on the November ballot.