Ohio's political leaders react to President Biden’s decision to drop out of the race

After weeks of saying he would stay in the race, President Joe Biden has released a statement saying he will not run for re-election. And some Ohio Democrats are

His candidacy has been in question since June 27 following his debate with Republican former President Donald Trump. Biden would have been 86 at the end of his second term. Trump is 78, but if he were to win in November, he would be 83 by the end of the term.

Some prominent Democrats have called on Biden to quit the race. On Friday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called on Biden to end his campaign, saying he’s heard from Ohioans who’ve reached out to him and that our full attention must return to issues such as cracking down on fentanyl, protecting Social Security and Medicare and stopping a national abortion ban.

Brown's Republican opponent, Northeast Ohio businessman Bernie Moreno, had been calling on Biden to step down since the days following the debate.

Biden has said he will continue to serve out his term, and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the potential Democratic presidential candidate. Biden said he will talk more about his decision in the coming days.

The Democratic National Convention will take place next month in Chicago and a ceremonial nomination for the presidential and vice presidential candidates will be made at that time. The DNC is expected to convene a meeting earlier in August to nominate the candidates for Ohio's ballot.

Here's what they are saying now:

Sen. Sherrod Brown on X - "I thank President Biden for his years of committed service to the country we love — as Senator, as Vice President and as President."

Bernie Moreno, GOP candidate for U.S. Senate - "Make no mistake. Sherrod Brown and San Francisco liberal Kamala Harris could finally pass the extreme liberal agenda they've always wanted. Kamala Harris is even more extreme than Joe Biden. Together, with Sherrod Brown, they will stop at nothing to finish their radical agenda. The Democrats will scramble to change faces, but the American people know all too well the results of their policies. That's why we will defeat Sherrod Brown and Kamala Harris in November."

Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington: “President Biden is and always has been a brave and selfless leader. His love for his county first has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest American presidents in history. We are thankful for his years of service, and we know when he leaves office he’ll continue to be a party statesman and hero for the next generation. The successes Americans will have in the future will be thanks to the leadership of President Biden. The legislation he championed created some of the strongest years of job growth in history, lowered costs for our working families, and rebuilt our roads, bridges and our communities. He helped bring us out of the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic, signed historic gun violence legislation, and gave a voice to millions in America and around the world who had none. President Biden has earned the thanks of an indebted country, and we will always be grateful to call him our president.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) - "I have known President Biden since 1995, when I entered the U.S. Senate and served with him on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Fran and I wish President Biden and the First Lady all the best as he serves out the remainder of his term and in the years ahead."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

