Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, locked in tough U.S. Senate contest, calls on Biden to quit presidential race

After weeks of questions with vague answers, Ohio’s senior U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has joined other prominent Democrats in calling on President Biden to leave the presidential race.

Brown released a statement Friday evening:

"Over the last few weeks, I've heard from Ohioans on important issues, such as how to continue to grow jobs in our state, give law enforcement the resources to crack down on fentanyl, protect Social Security and Medicare from cuts, and prevent the ongoing efforts to impose a national abortion ban. These are the issues Ohioans care about and it is my job to keep fighting for them.”

“I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me. At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign."

Biden is recovering from COVID, and his performance in the first presidential debate last month launched the calls for him to quit the race.

As he seeks re-election this fall, Brown is facing Republican Bernie Moreno, a well-funded northeast Ohio businessman who has the endorsement of former president Trump. Ohio went for Trump in 2016 and 2020, with Trump winning by around eight points each time.

While reports circulated that Brown and other Democrats in tough races were meeting to talk about options, Brown wasn’t commenting on whether he wanted Biden to step aside. He told reporters at a gathering of Ohio Democrats last Saturday when asked about Biden: “I don’t really think about that. I am focused on doing my job and focusing on my race.”

Brown was the second Ohio Democrat who said Friday that Biden should leave the race. U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, who’s also in a tough reelection race, called for Biden’s departure earlier in the day.