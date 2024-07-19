© 2024 WYSO
Montgomery County property taxes are due; avoid penalties with other payment methods

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:26 PM EDT
Montgomery County Logo
Montgomery County
The Microsoft outage may affect online banking transactions. Montgomery County property taxes are due and the County Treasurer is encouraging other payment methods to avoid late penalties.

Today is the due date for second half property taxes in Montgomery County.

But the county treasurer’s office says some taxpayers attempting to make online payments through their bank are receiving notices that their transaction wasn’t accepted because of the global Microsoft outage.

The county encourages taxpayers to use other methods to avoid a late penalty.

E-check payments through the Montgomery County treasurer’s website are accepted today until midnight.

Payments can be dropped off at the treasurer’s office at the Montgomery County Administration Building at 451 W. Third St.

Payments can also be mailed as long as they’re postmarked today (July 19).

You can call the treasurer’s office at 937-225-4010 with questions.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier