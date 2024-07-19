Montgomery County property taxes are due; avoid penalties with other payment methods

Today is the due date for second half property taxes in Montgomery County.

But the county treasurer’s office says some taxpayers attempting to make online payments through their bank are receiving notices that their transaction wasn’t accepted because of the global Microsoft outage.

The county encourages taxpayers to use other methods to avoid a late penalty.

E-check payments through the Montgomery County treasurer’s website are accepted today until midnight.

Payments can be dropped off at the treasurer’s office at the Montgomery County Administration Building at 451 W. Third St.

Payments can also be mailed as long as they’re postmarked today (July 19).

You can call the treasurer’s office at 937-225-4010 with questions.

