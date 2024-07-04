Cleveland police officer killed during July 4 early morning arrest

Cleveland police Officer Jamieson Ritter has died after being shot near the 1500 block of East 80th Street around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Ritter joined the division four years ago, after graduating from Syracuse University. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard in Syria in 2022.

"Today is a sad day for our city," said Chief Dorothy Todd in a July 4 press release. "Ironically, on this day designated for freedom, we are reminded of the evil that tries to impose on our community. However, despite our pain and hurt, we take in the immense sacrifice Officer Ritter gave, and we will honor his memory and compassion. We will continue to carry his legacy in our hearts."

According to spokesman Wilfredo Diaz, 24-year-old Delawnte Hardy was charged Thursday with aggravated murder.

According to Todd, eight to 10 officers attempted to arrest Hardy, who had a felonious assault warrant in a local suburb, shortly after midnight Thursday morning. While attempting to leave on a bicycle, Hardy allegedly fired at police multiple times, Todd said at a Thursday morning press conference on the steps of the Third District precinct where the 27-year-old officer was assigned.

Ritter was shot and transported to a hospital where he died.

"We just ask the residents of Cleveland to pray for this family," Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said. "Pray for the men and women of our police department, especially as we celebrate this Fourth of July holiday and the freedom we have in this country."

Hardy has no record of felony cases in Cuyahoga County records. He was arrested by Cleveland police in December for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest but the charges were dismissed in April.

Hardy was not injured and was in custody at the time of the morning press conference.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and state flags on public buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of Ritter until sunset of the day of his funeral.