Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad adds two vintage locomotives to its fleet

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is adding two period locomotives to its collection.

The new additions are part of a $3 million capital campaign, half of which has been raised so far, “aimed at expanding and preserving the railroad’s collection of vintage locomotives,” according to the press release.

Both, a FPA-4 and a FPB-4 locomotive acquired from the Grand Canyon Railway, were manufactured at American Locomotive Company, an American manufacturing company in operation from the beginning of the 20th century into the late 1960s.

“We are thrilled to welcome these (2) ALCO locomotives to our fleet,” said Joe Mazur in the press release, President and CEO of CVSR. “This expansion not only strengthens our operational capabilities but also underscores our dedication to preserving the legacy of these remarkable machines for future generations.”

The CVSR has three other FPA-4 locomotives and hopes to purchase additional engines from the Grand Canyon Railway in the future, the release states.

According to the CVSR, the Cuyahoga Valley Line between Cleveland and Canton dates back to 1880. The Cuyahoga Valley Preservation & Scenic Railway Association was incorporated in 1972 as a nonprofit and started operations as the Cuyahoga Valley Line in 1975. Passengers have been able to board trains on excursions through the park since 1989 when a partnership was formed between the Cuyahoga Valley Line and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. In 1994, it was rechristened the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

Trains travel through the park from Independence to Akron with a half dozen stations stops. Passengers can experience a two-hour ride with pickup at either the Akron Northside Station or the Peninsula Depot. The railroad also offers a full-service menu, entertainment, such as a bingo train, and other offerings for families.

With plans to expand even more, purchasing additional locomotives will enable the scenic railroad “to operate two trains simultaneously, with a locomotive at each end,” the press release states. In addition, one locomotive can serve as a backup while another is scheduled for maintenance.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's mission is to own the largest collection of American Locomotive Company locomotives in the country, the release states.