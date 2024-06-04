DeWine offers no comment on Trump trial convictions, but says he "may have some thoughts"

Unlike some other Republican elected officials, Gov. Mike DeWine hasn’t said anything about former president Trump’s 34 felony convictions in his trial for falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to an adult film performer. But he hinted he might break his silence soon.

DeWine jumped in with a simple answer before the question about whether he had a comment to share in reaction to Trump's convictions was even finished: "No."

Last week, Trump became the first U.S. president who is also a convicted felon, after a jury in New York found him guilty of 34 criminal charges related to his efforts to hide an alleged affair with adult film actor Stormy Daniels by falsifying business records.

Other statewide elected Republicans have made statements supporting Trump following the 34 convictions and without evidence have questioned the legitimacy of the judicial system, calling the trial a "sham" and "a direct affront to our democracy". Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), who has a law degree from Yale and who did a few joint appearances with DeWine when they were both on the balot in 2022, posted the guilty verdict "is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution". Vance is thought to be on the short list to be Trump's running mate.

When asked about comments his fellow Republicans have shared, DeWine — who served as Ohio's attorney general for two terms before he was elected governor in 2018 — said, "I'm not going to make a comment today about that. I may have some thoughts about that.”

DeWine was endorsed by Trump in 2022 and he endorsed the former president in 2016 and 2020, but has not endorsed him so far this year.