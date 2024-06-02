24 injured, one killed in Akron overnight mass shooting

An early morning mass shooting in Akron killed one and injured 24 others Sunday, according to reports from the Akron Police Department.

Calls came in to the police department's 911 center just after midnight reporting shots being fired near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue along with calls from local hospitals that received multiple victims of gunshot wounds.

There were 25 gunshot victims in total, including one fatality, a 27-year-old male, police said.

One firearm and several dozen casings were recovered from the scene, according to a news release. The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and additional details on the suspect and victims are not yet available.

The East Akron neighborhood has had 80 shootings from 2014 to 2023, that killed 29 people and injured 76, according to data collected by the nonprofit, Gun Violence Archive, which gathers and verifies incidents of gun violence in the U.S. More than 50 of these shootings occurred since 2020.

U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes (OH-13) from Akron condemned the violence and extended condolences to the victims and their families.

"My heart and prayers are with the victims, their families, and our entire community who are attempting to make sense of a senseless act of violence," Sykes said in a statement. "I’m grateful for the law enforcement officers who responded quickly to the scene, and I encourage anyone who may have any information to contact the authorities. Our community must work together to keep our neighborhoods safe from gun violence."

Sykes said her office is prepared to assist with the investigation as needed.

In a joint statement, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding said community insight on the shooting will be crucial to the investigation.

"We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that," the statement read. "For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously."

Those with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 and the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips can also be texted to TIPSCO at 274637.