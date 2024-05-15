University of Akron names Robert Nemer its 19th president

The University of Akron has a new president. Robert Nemer is replacing current president Gary Miller effective immediately. Miller will retire in October.

The university board of trustees approved the appointment Wednesday after conducting an expedited search for a new president, according to a press release. Nemer, who is the current dean of the UA College of Business, was the best choice, the board said.

Nemer is a two-time UA alumnus. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1990 and a juris doctor from the School of Law in 1995. Prior to being named the dean of the College of Business in 2022, Nemer founded a professional golf agency in Akron. He later sold the business and worked as the chief marketing officer for a capital management firm.

"Having so many wonderful memories here, both from undergraduate and law school, and I've been so fortunate and blessed in my professional life. And I couldn't have done it without being launched from the University of Akron,” Nemer said at Wednesday's trustees meeting.

In his role as the university's 19th president, Nemer is tasked with putting the school on "a more sustainable future, focusing on a return to solid financial footing," the press release said. "The Board believes the University can establish a stronger brand, focusing on academic areas that are in demand in the market to increase enrollment."

Nemer has served on several boards including the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens and the Northern Ohio Section of the PGA of America. He currently serves as a board member for the First Tee of Akron and Bounce Innovation Hub.

Over the next five months, Miller will serve as a special consultant in the transition process. He started as University of Akron president in 2019 and guided the university through the pandemic. Miller retires Oct. 4, 2024.