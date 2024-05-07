Coroner identifies woman who died at Ohio Stadium during Ohio State's commencement

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman who died after falling from the stands Sunday at Ohio Stadium during Ohio State's commencement.

The woman was identified Tuesday as 53-year-old Larissa Brady.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus firefighters just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released details on what caused Brady to fall.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson issued an initial statement Sunday afternoon confirming the woman's death.

About 55,000 people were at the stadium when Brady fell.

There were no other reported injuries.

The graduation went on as scheduled.

About a dozen graduates and family members WOSU approached had heard about the fall, but didn't want to talk about it.

Some people said they weren't aware of what happened.