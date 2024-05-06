Fake gun charge dropped against 15 year old Akron teen shot by police, officer fired

The charge against the 15 year old Akron teen shot by an Akron police officer in April for carrying a fake gun has been dropped, according to a press release from the Summit County Prosecutor's Office. The police department also announced it has terminated the officer that shot the teen, according to a press release.

Tavion Koonce-Williams, a sophomore at East Community Learning Center, was shot on April 1 after police received a call that a Black male was pointing a gun at houses. Officer Ryan Westlake fired a single shot at Koonce-Williams immediately after asking an unseen person on the sidewalk to show him their hands and before getting all the way out of the car. The shot injured Koonce-Williams' hand. Police recovered the fake gun he was carrying. Akron police charged the teen with facsimile firearm on April 19.

Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich requested the Summit County Juvenile Court dismiss the charge, pending the completion of "an independent investigation" into the shooting, according to the press release. The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio granted Kolkovich's motion and dismissed the charge, according to the press release.

“Pursuing charges at this time against Mr. Koonce-Williams could undermine the independence of BCI’s investigation,” Kolkovich said in the press release. “Charging decisions should only be made after the completion of a thorough review of the incident by independent investigators.”

The prosecutor's office is not providing additional comment on the shooting.

Westlake was nearly fired in 2021 after several misconduct violations. He was ultimately reinstated by the department and was suspended for 71 days. His termination is based on two recent use of force incidents but not the shooting of Koonce-Williams, according to a press release from the police department.

Westlake was involved in a use of force incident on Dec. 31, 2023, according to the press release Following an investigation, Westlake was charged on April 9 with conduct unbecoming of an Akron police officer and violating the department's resisting arrest/use of force procedure. On March 1, Westlake was involved in another use of force incident. Following an investigation into that incident, Westlake was charged again on April 25 on the same charges.

The Akron Police Department and the city are not providing further comment on the termination.

The police department plans to investigate the Koonce-Williams shooting to determine if department policies were followed. That investigation will be reviewed by the city's police auditor and Citizen's Police Oversight Board.

Community organizers have demanded justice and accountability after the shooting, including calling for Westlake to be fired.

In a press conference more than a week after the shooting, Koonce-Williams' family said they had been traumatized by the shooting.

Koonce-Williams' was walking with the toy gun to his grandmother's house, family attorney Imokhai Okolo said, and was shot while he was holding his hands up. Akron's police union said Koonce-Williams pulled a firearm from his waistband, and Westlake made a "split second life or death decision."

