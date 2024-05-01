Flying Pig Marathon road closures begin Friday and continue through the weekend

This weekend is the Flying Pig Marathon, an annual event that hosts a slew of races throughout the weekend, and as such, requires some road closures.

The courses travel through various parts of Cincinnati, Mariemont, Fairfax, and Northern Kentucky. The city of Cincinnati notes that traffic may be permitted in the opposite direction of the course when separated by cones, and crossing the course will be permitted with the assistance of a police officer or a race volunteer. If you have plans that weekend, you'll want to plan ahead. What follows are details of what will close when.

Metro will maintain service but delays should be expected.

Friday closures

Beginning at 9 a.m.:

Mehring Way westbound closed between Joe Nuxhall Way and Elm Street. This will r emain closed all weekend, though eastbound lanes remain open

between Joe Nuxhall Way and Elm Street. This will emain closed all weekend, though eastbound lanes remain open Elm Street closed between Second Street and Freedom Way

At 6:30 p.m.:

W Pete Rose Way closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue (closes at 5 p.m.)

between Gest Street and Central Avenue (closes at 5 p.m.) Mehring Way westbound closed between Joe Nuxhall Way and Gest Street

between Joe Nuxhall Way and Gest Street Central Avenue closed between W Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way

between W Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way Elm Street closed south of Freedom Way

All streets will reopen by 10 p.m.



Saturday closures



Beginning at 6:30 a.m.:

Mehring Way closed between Freeman Avenue and E Pete Rose Way

between Freeman Avenue and E Pete Rose Way Linn Street closed between Fifth Street and Gest Street

between Fifth Street and Gest Street Gest Street closed between Third Street and Mehring Way

between Third Street and Mehring Way Third Street closed between Gest Street and Broadway

between Gest Street and Broadway Third Street ramp from southbound I-71 - Closed

- Third Street ramp from westbound Columbia Pkwy closed

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed (will reopen after the 10K)

(will reopen after the 10K) Roebling Suspension Bridge closed

W Pete Rose Way closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

between Gest Street and Central Avenue Central Avenue closed south of Third Street

south of Third Street Broadway closed south of Fourth Street (limited access to Third Street)

south of Fourth Street (limited access to Third Street) Fourth Street closed between Broadway and Pike Street (single lane maintained for resident access)

between Broadway and Pike Street (single lane maintained for resident access) Pike Street closed between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained)

between Third Street and Fourth Street (local access maintained) Third Street closed between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local resident access maintained)

between Eggleston Avenue and Pike Street (local resident access maintained) Culvert Street closed between Third Street and Reedy Street

between Third Street and Reedy Street Reedy Street closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue Seventh Street closed between Broadway and Culvert Street

between Broadway and Culvert Street New Street closed between Broadway and Culvert Street

between Broadway and Culvert Street Sentinel Street closed between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue

between Fifth Street and Eggleston Avenue Eggleston Avenue southbound closed between Reedy Street and E Pete Rose Way

between Reedy Street and E Pete Rose Way Taylor Southgate Bridge closed (reopens at 11 a.m.)

(reopens at 11 a.m.) Elm Street closed south of Second Street (remains closed)

south of Second Street (remains closed) Race Street closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Rosa Parks Street closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Marian Spencer Way closed south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

south of Second Street (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Joe Nuxhall Way closed south of Second Street(from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Roads should reopen by 3 p.m.



Sunday closures

At 1 a.m.

Mehring Way closed between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way

between Central Avenue and Joe Nuxhall Way Elm Street closed south of Second Street

south of Second Street Freedom Way closed between Elm Street and Race Street

At 5 a.m.



The following streets will be closed as needed. Crossings may be allowed with police or volunteer assistance.





Second Street all access to Second Street will close

Joe Nuxhall Way closed between Mehring Way and Third Street

between Mehring Way and Third Street Broadway closed south of Third Street

south of Third Street Taylor Southgate Bridge- closed

Roebling Suspension Bridge closed

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed

Third Street closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

between Gest Street and Central Avenue Gest Street northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street

between Mehring Way and Linn Street Seventh Street closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St)

between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St) Seventh Street exit from SB I-75 closed

Central Avenue closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

between Seventh Street and Sixth Street Plum Street closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

between Eighth Street and Seventh Street Elm Street closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

between Sixth Street and Seventh Street Race Street closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street

between Garfield Place and Seventh Street Vine Street closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

between Sixth Street and Seventh Street Walnut Street closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

between Eighth Street and Seventh Street Main Street closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

between Sixth Street and Seventh Street Sycamore Street closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

between Eighth Street and Seventh Street Broadway closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

between Sixth Street and Seventh Street Gilbert Avenue northbound closed between Seventh Street and MLK Drive

between Seventh Street and MLK Drive Gilbert Avenue closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive

between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive Eden Park Drive closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway Fulton Avenue closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive

between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive Art Museum Drive closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive

between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive Lake Drive closed

Victory Parkway northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue

between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue McMillan Avenue closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue Woodburn Avenue closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road

between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road Madison Road eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue

between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue Erie Avenue eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue

between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue Paxton Avenue northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue

between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue Murray Avenue eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue

between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue Bramble Avenue eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue

The race proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax, then returns on westbound US-50/Columbia Parkway:

US-50/Columbia Parkway , single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)

, between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed) Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway closed

Eastern Avenue westbound closed between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue

between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue Stanley Avenue southbound closed between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue

between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue Kellogg Avenue westbound closed between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street

between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street Riverside Drive eastbound closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street

between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street E Pete Rose Way eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)

between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access) Mehring Way closed between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way

The half marathon will follow the same course out but will turn back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road. The following streets will close as needed:

Madison Road eastbound closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue M.L. King eastbound closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway Gilbert Avenue northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and ML King

between Eden Park Drive and ML King Sinton Avenue closed between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street

between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street Nassau Street closed between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue

between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue Morris Street closed between Deerfield Place and Gilbert Avenue

between Deerfield Place and Gilbert Avenue Deerfield Place closed to through traffic between Gilbert Avenue and Morris Street

between Gilbert Avenue and Morris Street Elsinore Place closed between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue

between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue Reading Road northbound closed between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place

between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place Central Parkway closed between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street

between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street Eggleston Avenue southbound closed between Central Parkway and E Pete Rose Way

between Central Parkway and E Pete Rose Way Eggleston Avenue- northbound closed between Third Street and Broadway

Both races finish on Mehring Way beneath and just west of the Suspension Bridge.

