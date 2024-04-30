Judge halts Ohio law banning gender transition treatment for minors till after hearing

A Franklin County judge has again blocked a state law that would ban gender transition treatment for minors and would stop trans athletes from competing in girls' sports.

Judge Michael Holbrook extended an order to block House Bill 68 till May 20, at the request of the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio. They filed a lawsuit over HB 68 in March on behalf of two 12-year-old transgender Ohio girls and their families, one from Hamilton County and one from Franklin County. The lawsuit argues they would lose “critical, medically necessary health care” if HB 68 were to take effect.

The order to stop the law from taking effect was set to expire Tuesday.

The law would block access to gender-affirming care for minors, and would also ban trans athletes from participating in girls' sports. It also stops doctors from prescribing hormones and puberty blockers to minors. And it requires K-12 and collegiate teams in Ohio be “single-sex” and allows athletes to sue any institution that violates that mandate.

HB 68 was supposed to be in place April 24. The legislation had been vetoed by Gov. Mike DeWine in December, but Republican lawmakers overrode his veto in January.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, who is defending the law,

said in a filing with the Ohio Supreme Court that attempted to stop the order that the trial court “patently and unambiguously exceeded its authority” in blocking the law.