Butler County approves $10M for Miami University and Butler Tech manufacturing hub

The Butler County Board of Commissioners approved a $10 million award to Miami University to help fund its advanced manufacturing hub in Hamilton.

Commissioners previously approved $8 million for the project but decided to add $2 million during their meeting Monday.

RELATED: Butler Tech, Miami University plan multi-million dollar workforce hub

The collaborative project between Miami and Butler Tech took a major step earlier this year when Miami announced it had acquired Vora Technology Park in Hamilton in February.

Miami says the manufacturing innovation hub will provide local students with hands-on training in emerging technologies that will help them strengthen their skills and find careers in the manufacturing industry.

Students can earn their high school diploma, certifications, and other credentials through the program. On top of creating a local manufacturing pipeline, the collaboration will also direct students toward higher education at Miami.

"With so many students that do graduate [from] Butler Tech and then come to college as well, they'll have a full pathway that they can come into and follow on their education after they receive their high school diploma," Miami President Gregory Crawford told commissioners Monday.

RELATED: Miami University reveals details about its plan to eliminate and combine majors

In addition to the $10 million from the county, the city of Hamilton has contributed $2.5 million to the ongoing project. Much of the money from Butler County and the city comes from funding provided by the American Rescue Plan and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Crawford says those funds will be well spent on an investment that will pay off for all parties involved.

"When you think about the scale of this project and what it's going to do for Butler County, it's even hard to conceive how big it is for us and how big it's going to be for Miami, and Hamilton, and Butler Tech, and the collaboration," Crawford said.

The shared innovation hub is expected to launch in the fall of 2025.