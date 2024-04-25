How Dallas tackled violent crime

In Dallas, Texas, overall violent crime has dropped by 30% from a year ago.

It’s not the first year the numbers have gone down.

Its mayor and police chief credit the reduction to “hot spot policing.”

“A lot of cities, they just dump a bunch of money at something, and they go on to the next shiny object. But Dallas has seemed a real concerted effort in putting all this together,” Alexis Piqeuro says.

What are the lessons to learn from Dallas’s anti-crime efforts?

Today, On Point: Dallas’s fight against violent crime.

Guests

Alexis Piquero, professor of criminology at the University of Miami. Former director of the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Also Featured

Antong Lucky, president and CEO of Urban Specialists.

Patricia Allen, vice president of No More Violence.

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti.

Antong Lucky is a Texan. Born and raised in Mill City, a neighborhood in the southern part of Dallas.

ANTONG LUCKY: It was wreaking with drugs, gangs, all kind of adherence for kids who grew up in a neighborhood to be involved in situations like that, smart kids didn’t have an outlet in those kinds of neighborhoods. So for me, you know, coming outside, consisted of seeing, you know, drug dealers, potential gang members, you know, that kind of stuff that was kind of like the neighborhood norm.

CHAKRABARTI: Antong grew up in the 1980s. He was a straight-As, honor roll student. And his mom watched over him to keep him out of trouble.

LUCKY: My mother was a single parent. She worked very hard. She always instilled in me and my siblings, this idea of work ethic, this idea of doing right, this idea of not being a participant in the stuff that we see once we went outside, but I think the neighborhood and environmental influences was just so strong that it suffocated that message once you left out the door.

CHAKRABARTI: Even though he tried to avoid the violence, the violence often found him.

LUCKY: Growing up, I had numerous situations where friends and loved ones were tragically affected by violence. I myself was shot one time in the leg, from a drive by. So I know the violence all too well. I knew it up close and personal.

CHAKRABARTI: Very personal.

LUVKY: I co-founded a gang with some friends of mine, in my mind to protect my neighborhood who didn’t have a gang identity. And we would, as kids, we would fight kids in other neighborhoods, other schools that we went to, who had already identified with gangs.

CHAKRABARTI: His grades started slipping. He was getting in frequent fights in the neighborhood. By the time he turned 19, Antong was facing criminal charges.

LUCKY: I’ll never forget, when I did get in trouble and was standing in front of a judge and that judge told me that I was a minister of society, that I deserve to be in prison, I remember in my head vividly. Having a discussion that said, Judge, you don’t understand, like, I’m from East Dallas, that neighborhood is rough, that you have to be tough. You have to be like this in order to survive, right? Like, this is not really who I am. I’m really a good kid, but I had to put on this armor to protect myself, but that’s not really who I am.

CHAKRABARTI: Antong was charged with possession of a control substance with the attempt to deliver. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

He says that moment on May 21, 1997 changed his life … in large part because just two weeks before his sentence, Antong’s daughter was born.

LUCKY: If I ever had kids, I didn’t want to be to my daughter what my father was to me. And that was absent, you know, because I didn’t care why he went to prison, what he did to go to prison. I just knew he wasn’t present in my life.

CHAKRABARTI: Antong still lives in Dallas. He’s turned his life around. And so has Dallas, when it comes to the city’s crime rate. Since the late 1990s, Dallas’s per capita crime rate was on a downward trend through 2014, according to FBI data.

Things were looking good … until 2015, when crime rates began rising again. Things got bad enough that city leaders announced a major initiative in 2021 – the Violence Crime Reduction Plan. Police chief Eddie Garcia.

EDDIE GARCIA: Our ultimate goal is the reduction of crime with an increase in community trust. Both are possible and both are needed. We will strive for both and now these concepts are not mutually exclusive.

CHAKRABARTI: Since then, Dallas has seen the kind of success that’s not often in the doom loop that draws headlines. Violent crime is way down in Dallas, a 24 percent drop in the past three years. Here’s Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaking to CBS News last December.

ERIC JOHNSON: This will be a third consecutive year of overall violent crime falling in the city of Dallas, which is incredible. It’s a very, very positive story, coming out of Dallas yet again.

CHAKRABARTI: And according to a Gallup poll last summer, Americans now see Dallas as the safest large city in the U.S.

The key — strategy known as “hot spot policing,” where law enforcement focuses on specific high crime neighborhoods as a prevention mechanism. It’s a technique often condemned by critics of American policing.

But three years since its implementation, the people of Dallas have largely supported this decision … people like Antong Lucky, who is now the president of Urban Specialist, a Dallas-based nonprofit seeking to disrupt trends of violence and poverty in urban communities.

LUCKY: Most people who exist and who reside in these type of neighborhoods, their perception of police is probably different than the talking heads that you see on the nightly views, right? Because most people that we know, that we deal with, that we work with every day are wanting the presence of police. They do want police because they understand that’s the only deterrent to violent crime that they see.

ChaKRABARTI: It’s a sentiment that Dallas’s local politicians share. Like City Councilman Tennell Atkins: “That’s what the residents are saying. ‘Hey, we don’t see the presence,’” He told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth in January. “We’re shorthanded, we know we’re shorthanded. But we need more presence in order to make sure we’ve got a safe neighborhood.”

So today, we’ll take a deeper look at what’s happening in Dallas, Texas, the so-called “hot spot policing” and what Dallas’s story can tell the rest of the country.

Joining us now is Alexis Piquero. He’s a professor of criminology at the University of Miami. He was based in Dallas until 2020 and helped draft Dallas’s plan. Welcome back to On Point.

ALEXIS PIQUERO: Hi Meghna, good to be here.

CHAKRABARTI: So take us back first of all to 2018, 2019. What was the crime rate and the kinds of crime like in Dallas?

PIQUERO: It was pretty serious, and homicides were starting to increase and not by just single numbers.

And it was really interesting, because at the time, the mayor, Eric Johnson was very attuned to this and it was really forward looking of him and what he did was he put together a task force that was designed to identify evidence based non-policing strategies, and that was a separate component from what the police department was going to do.

And they were focusing on outlining their own particular crime prevention strategy, because we know, Meghna, really is that when you are attacking crime and violence, it’s not just the police, it’s the police in concert with non-policing alternatives. One is a short term, right now thing and other parts are investments in the future.

And so our task force identified a series of different strategies that the mayor could help direct resources toward, that included cleaning and greening, teaching kids’ self-control, interrupters and those kinds of things, while the police department was crafting out their particular violent crime prevention strategy.

So that coordinated, two-pronged approach is very successful.

CHAKRABARTI: Alex, with permission, I’d love to actually slow this conversation down a little bit because we’ve got time to really dive into the details. We’ll talk about the work that you were a part of in just a second. But, sometimes on the radio and the media, we talk about crime generically.

Can you tell me a little bit more, in more detail, when we’re talking about violent crime in Dallas in that pre-2020 period. You said it was pretty serious and the crime rates were going up. Was it all kinds of violent crime and was it throughout the city, or were there particular neighborhoods where it was especially bad?

PIQUERO: That’s a great question. So it was primarily homicides and robberies. And when the public thinks about violent crime, that’s what they’re thinking about. They’re not necessarily thinking about aggravated assaults in bars. And what we do know, yes, Meghna, that the crime, especially violent crime, is very patterned.

And that’s why when police departments develop strategies targeting those areas, that’s what they need to do, because they know it’s not randomly distributed throughout the city.

CHAKRABARTI: And so what were you doing in Dallas at the time? Remind me, what was your position there?

PIQUERO: I was a faculty member at the University of Texas at Dallas.

CHAKRABARTI: Got it. Okay. So did the mayor then just come to you, or his office reach out to you and said, Hey, we have this idea. First of all, how did that go down?

PIQUERO: So what happened initially was that the mayor was going to put together a panel. I think it’s 15 to 18 people from all over the city and these included, I was the only academic on it.

It was other people in the policy space, other people, actually in real estate, in the school board. The idea was to get a good cross section of people. People in the city who had knowledge about crime and prevention issues, who had a lot of experience in dealing with those things. And so I was reached out by the mayor’s office.

CHAKRABARTI: That’s a pretty big board. 15 to 18.

PIQUERO: Yeah, it’s always a problem when you have so many people. But what I noticed in that board is that there wasn’t one dominant voice. It was literally people who were laser focused on public safety. And when people can put aside their egos and this, that and the other, and focus on something everybody cares about.

The task at hand was very focused and we did really good work, I think.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. The reason why I’m asking about this behind-the-scenes stuff is because how a process unfolds that leads to a success is just as important as understanding the success itself, so can you tell me a little bit more about how the conversations went?

Was there a goal in mind at the beginning? Like we’re going to do hotspot police and we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that. Or how did it go?

PIQUERO: So there were two prongs, right? Because the police department was focused on their efforts and I was helping consult them on their strategies, trying to identify what are the evidence-based strategies and then how do you do that?

So independent of that, our task force again was focused on non-policing strategies. And so we were focused on not just producing one of those blue-ribbon reports. It’s going to sit on the shelf. We were focused on putting together a document that was very digestible, and it was very informed on what prior cities did and also identified cost benefit analyses.

And so it was a really good document that other cities could then use to replicate in their cities.

CHAKRABARTI: Were there disagreements? Did politics play out here?

PIQUERO: In my recollection, actually not. There were things about should we do this? And, how many are we going to identify?

5, 10, 20? And Alan Cohen and I, who worked really closely together on this project, he runs the Child Poverty Action Lab. Alan and I were focused on what are the strategies that we know work very well and they’re translatable across places. And that everybody can say, without a political affiliation, no, that’s too far left or too far right.

So these things cut across the political spectrum, the things that we identified.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So we’re going to talk in much more detail about those things in just a moment. So today we’re trying to learn from Dallas’s success in pushing down its overall violent crime rate. We’ll also talk about where Dallas still needs to do some work, but that’s all when we come back.

