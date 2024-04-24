© 2024 WYSO
'You want a constitution that doesn't work? Have one where everybody's ear is going to be notched

Published April 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event at the Library of Congress for the 2022 Supreme Court Fellows Program hosted by the Law Library of Congress on February 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. Justice Breyer, who announced he will be retiring on January 27, 2022, has served on the court since 1994. His retirement creates an opportunity for President Joe Biden, who has promised to nominate a Black woman for his first pick to the highest court in the country. (Photo by Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)
Textualism, which sees a legal system’s original structure as immortal, is the dominating philosophy on the court today.

But retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer argues pragmatism, which considers consequences of legal decisions, is the better mindset.

Today, On Point: How former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer ‘reads the constitution.’

Guest

Stephen Breyer, former associate justice of the Supreme Court. Author of “Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism Not Textualism.”

Book Excerpt

 

Excerpt from “Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism Not Textualism” by Stephen Breyer. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

