New murder trial date set for former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade

A new date has been set for the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade, who shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. in Dec. 2020.

Meade's attorney Mark Collins told WOSU jury selection is set to begin Oct. 31., with testimony scheduled to begin on Nov. 4.

Meade is charged with murder and reckless homicide.

Meade was with a U.S. Marshals task force on an unsuccessful fugitive search when he claimed he saw Goodson waving a gun inside a car. Even though Goodson was not the subject of the search, Meade pursued Goodson to a family home in the Northland area. Meade shot Goodson six times in the back outside the home. Meade claims Goodson ignored requests to drop the gun.

Meade's last trial ended with a hung jury in February after jurors could not come to a unanimous decision on the charges. Judge David Young initially declared a mistrial in the case, but then rescinded his decision a few minutes later. A few hours later, Young declared a mistrial in the case for a second time.

Goodson’s family and prosecutors have said he was holding a sandwich bag in one hand and his keys in the other when he was fatally shot. They do not dispute that Goodson may have been carrying a gun and note he had a license to carry a firearm.

Special Prosecutors Tim Merkle and Gary Schroyer said they would seek a second trial after the mistrial was declared.