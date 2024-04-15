How the 2024 U.S. presidential election could be stolen

There are several perfectly legal ways to steal a U.S. presidential election, according to election law expert Lawrence Lessig.

Lessig says the U.S.’s election and legal systems are vulnerable – and need immediate correction.

Today, On Point:How to steal an election.

Guests

Lawrence Lessig, Roy L. Furman professor of law and leadership at Harvard Law School. Co-author of the new book “How to Steal a Presidential Election.”

Jessica Marsden, director of impact programs for free and fair elections at Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan anti-authoritarianism group.

Also featured

Bertrall Ross, Justice Thurgood Marshall distinguished professor of law and director of the Karsh Center for Law and Democracy at the University of Virginia School of Law.

