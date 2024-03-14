© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Win a trip to a Tiny Desk Concert

By NPR Staff
Published March 14, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT
The 2025 Tiny Desk Giveaway is free to enter, and open until September 12.
NPR
The 2025 Tiny Desk Giveaway is free to enter, and open until September 12.

Updated July 8, 2025 at 6:34 AM EDT

We're giving away a trip for one lucky winner and their friend to visit the NPR offices in Washington, D.C., and see a Tiny Desk Concert LIVE in person!

This giveaway is totally free to enter, but you can also grab some limited-edition merch to support public media and boost your chances to win. So check out the entry page for more details (and pics of the cool merch items 😉), and good luck!

ENTER THE GIVEAWAY

No purchase or donation required for entry. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. 18yrs or older. Deadline September 12, 2025, 11:59PM PT. ARV: $3,800. Official rules at propeller.la/support/ Sponsors: NPR, Moises.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Music
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff