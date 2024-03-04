Northeast Ohio temperatures could break records for second time in a week

Temperatures in Northeast Ohio are forecast to reach the 70s Monday, which could set a new temperature records in the region and mark the second time in the last week temperatures have reached new heights.

Tuesday temperatures in Ohio were as high as 68 degrees, marking the highest recorded temperature for that day since 1996. This week, daily records could be broken again, with Cleveland highs forecast for Monday expected to be 30 degrees above the seasonal average.

The temperatures are abnormal for this time of year, said Mike Griffin, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

“Things are changing. Now, it’s too early to say that it could be more permanent, but it’s definitely trending,” he said.

Over a longer period, Griffin said, higher temperatures may increase the frequency of extreme weather conditions that are harder to anticipate.

“It’s a lot harder to predict certain things or certain aspects of extreme weather,” Griffin said. “And you can expect possibly more extreme type conditions or weather conditions.”

The record-breaking temperatures last week had many Kent State University students happy to get outside, while others raised concerns about what it might mean for the environment.

Jenny Zaborowski, a junior at Kent State, said she had mixed feelings about the high temperatures.

“[I’m] depressed because our planet is dying but happy because I like warm weather,” she said.

The warmer conditions mean the earth is not being properly taken care of, and this could pose problems for all living species, said Owen Conroy, a senior at Kent State.

“The effects that [is] going to have on the ecosystem and everything around us,” he said. "We don’t really know yet, but it’s not going to be good."

Griffin said the temperature increases represent an attempt by the earth to find equilibrium.

“It’s basically mother nature’s way of trying to balance out whatever extremes are happening,” he said. “That’s what the atmosphere tries to do.”

Zach Samarin, a sophomore at Kent State, said he was excited to get active in the nice weather so early in the year and is looking forward getting outside in the 70-degree weather.

“I want every bit of that,” he said. “I would love to walk outside in a t-shirt and shorts in March.”

