Read the special counsel's report on Biden's handling of classified documents

By Washington desk
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:25 PM EST
President Biden walks towards to the Marine One prior to a South Lawn departure from the White House on Wednesday.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
Special counsel Robert Hur has released a report on his investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents that were found at his home in Delaware and a think tank office in Washington, D.C. Hur has been investigating the matter for more than a year.

While the special counsel has concluded that "no criminal charges are warranted," Hur's report also says that the probe "uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

Read the full report here:

