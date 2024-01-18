Former YSU president blasts trustees in hiring Congressman Bill Johnson, calls for their dismissal

Youngstown State University’s former president Les Cochran in a letter Tuesday asked Governor Mike DeWine to remove most of YSU’s Board of Trustees, accusing them of misconduct in the hiring of Congressman Bill Johnson to be the university’s next president.

Cochran, who was president from 1992 to 2000, suggested there was a “coup” in selecting Johnson, a Republican closely aligned with former President Donald Trump, involving some board members and “outside” sources. He noted three board members have donated to Johnson’s campaign in the past.

Board members Joseph Kerola, Charles George and Richard Fryda all donated about $85,000 to Johnson’s campaigns between 2009 and 2022, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

“By not being transparent in their actions, several Board members did NOT reveal their conflicts of interest nor did they recuse themselves from voting for Mr. Johnson,” Cochran wrote. “By placing their personal interest above those of the University, they demonstrated a critical lacking of moral integrity and ethical behavior, thereby; forfeiting their right to serve as Trustees, and if not willing to resign, should be removed from the Board by the Governor.”

Cochran in his letter also alleged the conduct of the trustees puts the university’s accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission at risk, arguing if YSU were to lose its accreditation, that would serve as a “death blow” for the Mahoning Valley.

Interim Provost Jennifer Pintar in a statement called those claims “false and completely unsubstantiated.”

“Youngstown State University remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of excellence in education and leadership,” Pintar said. “For individuals to allege that YSU is at risk of losing its accreditation is patently absurd and a blatant attempt to tarnish YSU's reputation with false and frivolous claims. We are confident that YSU’s accreditation is not at risk.”

She added that the Higher Learning Commission does not specify any particular method for hiring a university president, and added that it recognizes “the autonomy of governing boards to act independently” when it comes to trustees’ decisions.

Cochran asked DeWine in his letter to remove all trustees members who voted to hire Johnson, which excludes Trustee Molly Seals, who did not vote for Johnson. In Ohio, the governor is responsible for selecting trustees to serve on colleges’ boards, with the consent of the Ohio Senate.

Johnson’s first day in office will be Jan. 22, and students have planned a walk-out for that day in protest. Some faculty, donors and alumni have cried foul about the secretive process used to hire Johnson in which no other candidates were identified.