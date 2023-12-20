The largely unknown man behind the U.S. judiciary’s shift to the right
One of the most powerful conservatives in America is the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo. He may be best known for providing former President Trump with a list of potential judges.
Leo also helped create the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority that overturned Roe v. Wade. He’s described as a puppet master who hand-picks ultra conservative judges and connects them with the rich and powerful.
Today, On Point: Who is Leonard Leo and how does he do it?
Guest
Andrea Bernstein, Peabody award-winning journalist. Reported the three-part podcast We Don’t Talk About Leonardalong with Andy Kroll and Ilya Marritz. We Don’t Talk About Leonard is a co-production of WNYC’s On The Media and ProPublica.
