© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio House Speaker says he wants to look into eliminating term limits for state lawmakers

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published December 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST
House Speaker Jason Stephens meeting with members of Ohio House Leadership at the Ohio Statehouse on September 12, 2023
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
House Speaker Jason Stephens meeting with members of Ohio House Leadership at the Ohio Statehouse on September 12, 2023

Members of the Ohio House and Senate have been limited to eight years in each chamber because of an amendment passed by voters in 1992. But Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) says he thinks it could be a good time to consider doing away with those limits.

Stephens said a quarter of lawmakers are new in a typical General Assembly and they need a learning curve.

“You come in and boom! You’ve got $100 million in budget to figure out in six months. And you don’t even know where the bathrooms are," Stephens said.

Stephens said the current experience means fewer lawmakers with experience in difficult subjects. And he noted some lawmakers switch between the two chambers in order to get long tenures in state leadership.

“I’m not saying you get rid of term limits altogether but does eight years and being able to switch back and forth, is that really helpful for Ohio? I think that’s a fair question to ask," said Stephens.

One of the selling points of term limits was that it would keep lawmakers from making a career out of being a politician and potentially getting too much power. But opponents of term limits say they have emboldened lobbyists who have more sway with inexperienced legislators.

As it took voters to approve the term limits constitutional amendment, changing it would also take a constitutional amendment. Lawmakers can propose amendments, as they did with Issue 1 in August, which would have raised the threshold to approve future amendments to 60% of voters.

Republican former speaker Larry Householder had raised the issue of term limits before the nuclear power plant bailout scandal broke. He was planning to put an issue on the 2020 ballot that would put a 16-year lifetime term limit for state lawmakers, regardless of chamber - but because that would start in 2021, it would have allowed Householder to stay in House leadership for potentially that long.

 
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles