Olivia Rodrigo: Tiny Desk Concert

The last time Olivia Rodrigo performed a Tiny Desk concert, it was two years ago, in a deserted DMV office, back when pandemic precautions meant artists sadly couldn't play the real Desk. But this year, the singer-songwriter returned, bringing a handful of songs from her wildly fun sophomore album to the NPR Music office. "It's much cooler to be here," Rodrigo says. "I was saying earlier, I've never been starstruck by a room before."

Many of the songs on GUTS, which earned a special recommendation on NPR Music's Best Albums of 2023 list, blow out Rodrigo's sound into colorful, grungy pop-rock fit for a stadium, like "love is embarrassing," performed here with Rodrigo on jangly acoustic guitar. But the artist builds her set out with GUTS cuts that fit the intimate setup, like the searing "vampire," her backup vocalists cooing eerily around each of her lines, or the potent ode to female jealousy, "lacy," which Rodrigo explains started out as a poetry exercise in a college class. By the end of her set, she's completely alone at the piano for the sobering "making the bed," and it's not difficult to see why she's one of pop's most promising rising performers.

SET LIST

"love is embarrassing"

"vampire"

"lacy"

"making the bed"



MUSICIANS

Olivia Rodrigo: piano, guitar

Hayley Brownell: drums

Moa Munoz: bass

Daisy Spencer: guitar

Ashley Morgan: vocals

Elizabeth Gaba: vocals

Julia Gartha: vocals



TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Suraya Mohamed, Bob Boilen

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Elizabeth Gillis, Maia Stern

Audio Assistant: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

