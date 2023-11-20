Almost a quarter of U.S. children under 18 live with a single parent and no other adults. That’s the highest rate in the world.

How’d it happen?

“We saw this new social norm forming where marriage wasn’t as important as it used to be for having kids. … That produced this decoupling of childbearing and marriage in effected populations and areas,” economics professor Melissa Kearney says.

Our guest says it’s hurting children.

“It’s pretty hard to say that we could do much to address the inequality in kids’ household resources and outcomes, if we don’t tackle this divergence in family structures.”

Today, On Point: The benefit of ‘the two-parent privilege.’

Melissa Kearney, professor of economics at the University of Maryland. Director of the Aspen Economic Strategy Group. Author of “The Two-Parent Privilege: How Americans Stopped Getting Married and Started Falling Behind.“

