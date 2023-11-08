Local election results: Greene County issues and candidates

The following are unofficial results of Greene County issues and candidates, according to the Greene County Board of Elections.

Issues and Levies



The Beavercreek City Schools 1-mill replacement levy passed 51% to 49%.

A Greeneview Schools construction bond issue failed 37% to 63%.

A Yellow Springs school bond issue and income tax passed by 33 votes, 52% to 48%, and a separate 1.2 mill renewal levy also passed 70% to 30%.

The Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District 0.6 mill levy passed 53% to 47%, but Beavercreek's park levy fails 39% to 61%.

A 3.7 mill police levy in Jamestown police levy failed 41% to 59%.

A Xenia road levy failed 38% to 62%.

The Greene County Senior 1.4 mill Levy passes 64% to 36%.

Candidates



Beavercreek's mayor will be Don Adams. Elected to city council are Pete Bales, Charles Curran and David Litteral.

The Beavercreek School Board will include Dennis Morrison and Gene Taylor.

Fairborn's mayor will be Daniel Kirkpatrick. Council winners are Tana Stanton, Clinton Allen and Sylvia Chess.

Fairborn's school board winners are Stephanie Webb, Jerry Browning and Wendy Landon.

The Bellbrook School Board election winners are Anne Pryor and Kevin Price.

Xenia School Board winners are Bill Richey and Jeremy Cox.

Xenia's city council now includes Wesley Smith, Faith Ann Sorice, Ethan Reynolds and James Crawford.

Yellow Springs School Board members now include Rebecca Potter and Patricia Peters.

The Yellow Springs Village Council ballot had an error, according to the Dayton Daily News. The ballot asked voters to choose two candidates, when it should have asked for three candidates. The results for that race are not yet posted by the Greene County Board of Election.

