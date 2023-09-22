© 2023 WYSO
Streetsboro Stellantis distribution center workers join UAW strike

Ideastream Public Media | By Annie Wu
Published September 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
Men and women march carrying blue picket signs reading "UAW on strike."
Anna Huntsman
/
Ideastream Public Media
UAW workers at the Stellantis distribution center in Streetsboro joined union workers in 19 other states in their strike against the Big 3 automakers.

Workers at 38 General Motors and Stellantis plants, including the Stellantis distribution center in Streetsboro, joined the United Auto Workers strike at noon Friday.

They join workers in Toledo, Detroit and Wentzville, Missouri who began the strike Sept. 14.

The UAW is taking a "stand up" strike strategy, according to UAW President Shawn Fain, who said in a video Friday, the workers are seeking to "win record contracts after years of record profits."

The union is seeking a 40% wage increase and a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay.

"We’re not going to wait around forever for a fair contract at the Big 3," Fain said in his video. "The companies know how to make this right."

This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the day.

Updated: September 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
Annie Wu
Annie Wu is the Deputy Editor - Digital Content for Ideastream Public Media.
