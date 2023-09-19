Both sides in August Issue 1 campaign received majority of funds from outside Ohio

Campaign filings show both sides of Issue 1 on the Aug. 8 ballot relied on out-of-state money to finance their campaigns.

The special statewide election asked voters whether to raise the bar to pass amendments to the Ohio constitution. Its backers had argued requiring 60% voter approval rather than 50% would help keep out-of-state "special interests" from injecting their will into Ohio's constitution.

But the major groups supporting the yes side of Issue 1, Protect Women Ohio and Protect Our Constitution, received only about 7% of their money from in-state sources. On the no side, One Person One vote got about 17% from inside Ohio.

In the end, 57% of voters rejected Issue 1.

Both campaigns have cash remaining in their war chests – about $164,000 for One Person One Vote and almost $1 million for Protect Women Ohio. That group is likely to spend its resources on the campaign against the Nov. 7 reproductive rights amendment, also labeled Issue 1.

