Here's what Ohio's State Issue 1 would do

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published August 4, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT
State Issue 1 is the only issue on the ballot in Ohio's special Aug. 8 election. Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution. July 26, 2023
Stephanie Czekalinski
/
Ideastream Public Media
State Issue 1 is the only issue on the ballot in Ohio's special Aug. 8 election. Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution.

On Tuesday, August 8, Ohio voters will decide Issue 1. Here's what the issue would do if approved.

Issue 1 would amend the Ohio Constitution:

  • To alter the simple majority rule of 50% + 1 and apply a new 60% passage rate to amendments proposed by citizen petitions, by the General Assembly and by constitutional conventions. The simple majority rule has been in place since 1912, according to the League of Women Voters.
  • To require the number of signatures for petitions for citizen-initiated amendments to equal 10% of the votes in the last governor’s election and 5% of the governor’s vote in all 88 Ohio counties. Currently, to get an issue on the ballot petitioners must collect signatures equal to at least 10% of the votes in the last governor’s election and 5% of the governor’s vote in 44 counties.
  • To eliminate the 10-day “cure period” during which signatures on petitions for citizen-initiated amendments that are determined to be inadequate may be updated. Sometimes signatures do not pass muster because of changes of addresses on the voting rolls or for other reasons.
A Vote Yes on State Issue 1 sign adorns a grassy lawn in Lakewood, Ohio shortly before the Aug. 8 special election.
Stephanie Czekalinski
/
Ideastream Public Media
State Issue 1 is the only issue on the ballot in Ohio's special Aug. 8 election. Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution. July 26, 2023

