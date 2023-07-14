Montgomery County Sheriffs warns of telephone scam

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a recent phone call scam.

The scammer poses as a police officer and tells victims that they have had money stolen. To catch the thief, they must deposit money in cryptocurrency ATMs. Then, they must send the receipts to the fake officer.

An 81-year old resident of Harrison Township was a recent victim of this scam. The incident is currently under investigation.

Sheriff Rob Streck emphasized that these individuals preying on victims are highly skilled at what they do.

"Scammers are experts at manipulating their victims, using fear and urgency to convince them to act against their better judgment,” Streck said. “It is important for all residents, regardless of age, to be vigilant and protect themselves from falling victim to these deceptive tactics."

The Sheriff’s Office says that this incident serves as a sobering reminder that fraud can target anyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. If you suspect that you have fallen victim to fraud, it is crucial to take immediate action by contacting your local law enforcement agency.

Swiftly reporting the incident can help protect yourself and others, while enabling law enforcement to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The Sheriff urges residents to stay on their guard and to contact the police if they get scammed.

