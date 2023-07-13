The Thistle & Shamrock: New Sounds for Summer

Tune into some fresh new musical arrivals from The Thistle & Shamrock offices in the U.S. and Scotland. Host Fiona Ritchie handpicks from albums recently received, acquired, picked up, and passed along with well-known names including Natalie MacMaster, Rhiannon Giddens, Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy, and singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran's debut in the Thistle playlists. This is your time to discover new worldly sounds from Fiona's mailbox.

