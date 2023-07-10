Ohio lawmaker Bob Young arrested for domestic violence, urged to resign

A Republican state representative from Summit County has been asked to resign after he was charged with domestic violence over the weekend.

Two-term Rep. Bob Young (R-Green) is accused of domestic violence and a felony disrupting public service charge for what allegedly happened following a fundraiser Thursday.

A warrant was issued for Young's arrest. He appeared in court Saturday, pleaded not guilty, and was released on bond.

It’s unclear what happened that led to the charges.

A legislative aide for Young said that all media requests were being handled by the Ohio House GOP Communications department, which did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) said in a statement that he’d gone to the fundraiser and then to Young‘s home with friends and his family. Stephens wrote that he was “disappointed and shocked” at what allegedly happened after he left to go to a hotel.

Stephens said he believes in innocent until guilt is proven, but “I asked Bob for his resignation as state representative so he can focus on his family at this time."

