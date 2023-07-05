Man convicted of raping, impregnating 9-year-old Columbus girl sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Columbus girl was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Gerson Fuentes, a 28-year-old undocumented immigrant from Guatemala living in Columbus, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty Wednesday in court. He was arrested last year and charged with two counts of rape after authorities say he raped the unidentified minor.

The case gained notoriety last year because the child had to travel across state lines to Indiana in order to get an abortion. Ohio instituted a six-week abortion ban almost immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned, forcing the child to seek care outside the state.

Fuentes did not speak in court, besides affirming that he understood the implications of changing his plea and Franklin County Judge Julie Lynch did not comment on her ruling. Lynch appeared to hold back frustration as she sentenced Fuentes. She said the unnamed victim's family asked her not to comment, which Lynch said was a "hard pill to swallow."

Fuentes could be deported if he ever receives parole and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life under the plea bargain.

This story will be updated.