Warren Morgan will be the next Cleveland schools CEO

Warren Morgan will be the next CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the Cleveland Board of Education and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced Tuesday. He'll take over the leadership position on July 1.

Bibb touted the high level of input gathered during the search process, saying that local input led to the selection of Morgan, who is currently the chief academic officer for Indianapolis Public Schools. Bibb called Morgan the right leader for CMSD.

“Through his leadership that district has served as number one in its growth of English and math over the last three years (in Indiana),” Bibb said, adding Morgan’s empathy and ability to listen to students were key traits in his selection.



Big shoes and a big mandate

Morgan will oversee one of Ohio’s largest school districts in one of the country’s poorest cities, with roughly 36,300 students – the majority of whom are Black – along with thousands of staff and almost 100 school buildings.

Morgan has big shoes to fill. He’ll be taking over from current CEO Eric Gordon, who has been at the district for more than a decade and oversaw a period of significant improvement for the district, including in graduation rates and kindergarten readiness. However, student test scores, despite some modest improvements, have remained stubbornly low, an achievement gap persists between white students and students of color and the pandemic caused serious setbacks on all fronts.

Gordon said he has full confidence in Morgan, noting he hired Morgan when he worked at CMSD previously.

“He’s not going to return with simple solutions to complex challenges (facing students),” the outgoing CEO said as he handed off a baton to Morgan, a relic from his state of the schools speech last year.

At Tuesday’s press conference announcing Morgan's new tenure, the incoming CEO praised Gordon for the laying great groundwork for him and called Bibb a bold and visionary leader.

Morgan's philosophy on education, he said, was informed by a house fire that left his family homeless late in his high school years and by his struggles with racism and academics while attending a majority white college.

“There are far too many kids facing struggles at home who are ostracized because of it,” he said. “I’m back home, and I cannot wait to do this work with you.”

The Cleveland Teachers Union congratulated Morgan in a written statement Tuesday. Union president Shari Obrenski also thanked Gordon “for his dedication of Cleveland’s students and community.” The union looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Morgan “as we all strive do what is best for Cleveland’s children and their families,” the statement said.

Morgan's priorities

In interviews with students and parents that were broadcast last month, Morgan said he wanted to create a sense of optimism and hope in the community, while also ensuring there are high-quality offerings at every CMSD building. He said his first priority would be to conduct an in-depth listening tour once he’s on the job.

Morgan likely scored points with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb due to their shared membership in the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and his time spent as executive director of the education nonprofit Teach for America's St. Louis branch. Holly Trifiro, Bibb’s chief education officer, was executive director of Teach for America in Ohio and for greater Cleveland.

Morgan, who grew up on Chicago’s south side, previously worked at CMSD as an academic superintendent and administrator from 2014 to 2016. Prior to that, he was a principal at Chicago Public Schools for roughly four years and, before that, a teacher and corps member with Teach for America, according to his LinkedIn page. Most prominently, he was a White House Fellow for presidents Barrack Obama and Donald Trump.

Morgan won the approval of the CMSD board and the city's mayor (Cleveland is rare in that it has mayoral control of schools) over Ricardo “Rocky” Torres, who was born and raised in Cleveland and is assistant superintendent for student services at Seattle Public Schools.

The selection of Morgan caps off a months-long search for the district's next CEO, which kicked off in earnest late last year, a few months after Gordon surprised many by announcing he would be stepping down at the end of the school year. Morgan's first day as CEO will be July 1.

Morgan will take over stewardship of the Cleveland Plan that was implemented during Gordon's tenure, a state-approved measure formulated by the school district and local leaders to improve the quality of education in Cleveland through major investments, reimagined priorities and closer partnerships with local charter schools.

Morgan will also likely be heavily involved in plans as Bibb rolls out a "youth cabinet" to address issues facing young people in the city.

