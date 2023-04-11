© 2023 WYSO
Ohio’s interim state school resigns, as lawmakers prepare to move bill overhauling agency

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published April 10, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT
StephanieSiddens.jpg
Ohio Department of Education
Ohio interim state school superintendent Dr. Stephanie Siddens

Ohio’s interim school superintendent is leaving that position for a district-level job, as lawmakers consider an overhaul of the state department of education.

Dr. Stephanie Siddens has been interim superintendent since June 2022, when Steve Dacklin quit 24 days into the job, which he was appointed to three months after he resigned as a member of the state school board, which hires the superintendent.

Siddens will be deputy superintendent for the Upper Arlington School District starting July 1. Siddens didn’t offer a reason for her departure and didn’t issue a statement. But she did announce her resignation on Twitter, saying it was “an honor to serve Ohio’s students and schools”.

Siddens’ decision to leave comes as Democrats gained new elected members on the state school board in November, and as Republican lawmakers move a bill to rename the agency the Department of Education and Workforce, with the superintendent in an advisory role. Senate Bill 1, which has passed the Senate and is now in a House committee, would also put move the board’s authority with curriculum and other decisions to a cabinet-level director appointed by the governor. A similar bill has been introduced in the House as HB 12.

