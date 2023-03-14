Stronger Together: The blend of Hip-Hop and Choral Music

Michelle David grew up in New York with a hearing loss that isolated her from kids in school. Often by herself, she studied classical piano and began composing. She was studying orchestral arrangement in college when Covid hit.

Her family got covid. Her grandfather died.

She was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease which causes vertigo and can lead to deafness. She was watching the world blow up after George Floyd’s murder.

“I feel like all of that pain was transferred into this music,” David said, “And I guess I was trying to like, give myself hope at the time. making this song.”

Why, Lord, why, can’t we love one another? Can we help one another? Can we pray for each other?

She wrote parts for a choir in the background. She called the song, “We Are Stronger” and put it away.

Two years later, she got a call from her mentor, “How would you like to collaborate with a hip-hop artist in Ohio on a choral piece?”

That artist was Tronee Threat who grew up in Columbus, battle rapping and building his own independent music label. He dreamed of fame, cars, and women.

To finance his music, he hustled deals on the streets. Then he was shot.

When he sought revenge, he shot a bystander, a female college student, who survived. In prison, Tron’s deep remorse led to a new purpose for his music and his raps.

Tronee started thinking about the streets. “Who am I talking to, right? Who do I really want to talk to? I started talking to people who was like me that came from the struggles that I came from, that’s in the streets. There’s gangbanging, there’s hustling, there’s murdering, right?”

Tronee’s been out for a year. He now works as a physical fitness manager in Yellow Springs and wants to create a music academy to mentor young musicians. Michelle David said she loved Tron’s quick response to her lyrics.

“He just started rapping, like on the spot," David recalled. “And I was like, 'Oh my goodness!' (laughs). Like this is magic. This is really magical.' ”

The two lit up as their collaboration began.

Tronee said he asked David, “What you got? 'Oh, I do got this (sings) Oh why, lord, can we love one another…'” As soon as she started doing that, I had eight measures in my head already. It was more elaboration on the chorus, right? This how she asking it. This is how I would ask it if I had the opportunity, right?”

Tron’s rap imagines a conversation with God. He reciteed the first lines from his rap section. “Excuse the error of my arrogance, The audacity to question thee as I’m perishing. Just a finite being, I was a bean, and I’m still sprouting, lowlife in my bloodstream, and I’m pouting for more power.”

The song questions God about the promise of social justice.

Over the next two weeks, they traded beats, chords, arrangements.

“I wrote a 20 measure verse within 15 minutes,” Tron recalled. “And I sent it to her, recorded it and sent it to her, what you think about that? Oh, she liked it. “That’s dope! That’s dope! What you think about this?” She sent me something back. Aww! That’s crazy. I’m going to put the 808 right here, boom, boom, boom. She like, “ 'Aw, that’s hard, I’m going put the piano.' Like it is back and forth, tag teaming, and it’s good.”

Michelle David says their collaboration shows what we can do in the world outside music too. “I guess when the piece comes all together, like classical and hip hop coming together as one, there’s a sense of unity there. And it gives the idea, like, we should come together as community, come as one, and we can work together.”

“We Are Stronger" premieres in Cincinnati Sunday March 19th at the Community Choral Showcase.