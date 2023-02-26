Delaware-area state Rep. Kris Jordan dead at 46

Kris Jordan, a Republican who represented Delaware County in the Ohio House of Representatives, has died, the Ohio House speaker announced Saturday. He was 46.

Jordan, of Ostrander, was serving his third term as the state's 60th District representative after having earlier served two terms in the Ohio Senate.

“Kris was a loving father, a man of faith, a leader, and a person I considered a very dear friend,” Speaker Jason Stephens said. “My heart goes out to Kris’s family, especially his three children and loving parents.”

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags to half-staff at the Ohio statehouse and at all public buildings and grounds throughout Delaware County, saying he and the first lady were “shocked and saddened” by what he called a “most unexpected loss.”

Jordan, an Ohio State University graduate, was elected as a county commissioner at age 25 and went on to become a state representative in 2008, according to his biography.