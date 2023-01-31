© 2023 WYSO
How the world came together to save the ozone layer

Published January 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
In this image, from September 2006, the Antarctic ozone hole was equal to the record single-day largest area of 11.4 million square miles (29.5 million square kilometres), reached on Sept. 9, 2000. Satellite instruments monitor the ozone layer, and we use their data to create the images that depict the amount of ozone. The blue and purple colours are where there is the least ozone, and the greens, yellows, and reds are where there is more ozone. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
In the 1980s, the world came together to ban CFCs, commonly used chemicals that were destroying the atmosphere’s ozone layer.

“The disaster was in terms of food. Crops that couldn’t be grown,” Paul Newman says. “How do you raise crops for the few billion people on the planet if you’ve got so much, you know, sterilizing UV radiation pouring in on the earth?”

Countries rallied and signed the 1987 Montreal Protocol, a treaty which marked the end of CFCs. Can we use that template to help end climate change?

Today, On Point: Fixing the ozone layer and lessons for solving the climate crisis.

Paul Newman, chief scientist for Earth Sciences at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Co-chair of the scientific assessment panel to the Montreal Protocol.

David Victor, professor of innovation and public policy at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego. Co-director of the Deep Decarbonization Initiative.  Author of Fixing the Climate: Strategies for an Uncertain World and Making Climate Policy Work.

