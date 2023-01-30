Taraf de Caliu: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023
For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.
After more than three decades of relentlessly touring all over the world, the founding members of Taraf de Haïdouks reunited for a new project: Taraf de Caliu. The musicians from Clejani, Romania, are the last generation of "lăutari" that carry on this authentic traditional music from southern Romania, the music that defined them as one of the best gypsy bands in the world. Under the lead of Caliu, the iconic violinist of the taraf, they are on the road again.
SET LIST
MUSICIANS
CREDITS
TINY DESK TEAM
GLOBALFEST TEAM
FUNDERS:
SPECIAL THANKS:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.