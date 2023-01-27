Cincinnati's mayor proposes 'common sense gun reform'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is proposing what he calls common sense gun reform.

The ordinance would prohibit anyone convicted of domestic violence from legally possessing a firearm, and would require safe storage of firearms around children.

Pureval announced plans for the legislation in his State of the City Address late last year. The ordinance outlining specifics was published online Friday.

It defines "safe storage" as a safe, case or lockbox, but also a device installed directly on a firearm designed to prevent it from being operated without first deactivating the device.

It would be a first degree misdemeanor to store a firearm in a home or vehicle in a manner in which a child is able to gain access to it.

The prohibition on possessing a firearm would apply to a person convicted of domestic violence, or someone subject to a court order related to harassment, stalking, or threatening an intimate partner or child.

Violating the rule would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Four council members are sponsoring the measure: Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Scotty Johnson, Liz Keating and Meeka Owens.

The mayor’s office is expected to hold a press conference this week. The ordinance is expected to be up for discussion in council committee next week.

The proposal is only possible now because of a temporary injunction on a 2019 state law that prohibits local gun-control legislation. As the Columbus Dispatch reports, the city of Columbus sued the state, saying the law violates cities' home-rule authority.

The latest in that legal battle is the decision of a Fairfield County judge that allows Columbus to begin enforcing its local gun laws, according to NBC 4.

Pureval says Cincinnati's proposed gun laws are critical, even if they end up being short-lived.

"I'm in this seat for a limited amount of time, and I'm going to do everything in my power to get guns off of our streets," Pureval told WVXU last year. "If that means these laws are only in effect for a year or less than that will have been worth it."

Read the full ordinance below: