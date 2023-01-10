DeWine Inauguration Speech & Reaction; Active Dayton Airport; New Farmer Tax Credit; More Mail Theft
- Mike DeWine's Inaugural Address and Agenda - Republican Gov. Mike DeWine laid out his agenda for his second term in office during his inauguration ceremony in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda Monday. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Democratic Reaction to DeWine Address - In his second inaugural speech, Gov. Mike DeWine talked about making changes that focus on quality of life, such as improving education and services for those who need a helping hand. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the Democratic leader of the Ohio House said she’s on board with that goal.
- Beavercreek Mail Theft - The Beavercreek Police says thieves are stealing mail from outdoor blue mailboxes and changing amounts and payee information on checks.
- Accruing Airport Activity - Nearly 600,000 passengers flew out of the Dayton International Airport last year. That was almost a 10 percent jump from 2021. Business reporter Ngozi Cole examines the recent growth at the airport.
- Tax Credit for New Farmers - The Ohio Department of Agriculture recently launched its beginning farmer tax credit. The new program is meant to support new farmers and retiring farmers as well. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has more.