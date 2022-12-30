Suspect in Crawford County police shooting escapes from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital

A suspect in a police shootout in Crawford County in November has escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital on West Broad Street.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reports 38-year-old Jacob Davidson was being held in their jail on a $2 million bond before he was transferred to the hospital on December 20. Davidson pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The sheriff's office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Davidson is described as a white man, about 5'11" and 160 pounds. He was last seen with a large beard, wearing a red flannel shirt, blue sweatpants and black Velcro tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.