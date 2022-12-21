© 2022 WYSO
Watch YEИDRY live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST

Using a carefully curated mix of soulful verses, bouncy beats and elaborately executed hair flips, Italian-Dominican singer YEИDRY got everyone in the crowd on their feet and swishing their hips at night two of the NPR Music 15th anniversary show.

SET LIST:

  • "Nena"  

  • "Se Acabó"  

  • "La Bendicion"

  • "KI-KI" 

  • "Barrio"

  • "YOU"

  • "El Diablo"

    • MUSICIANS:

  • YEИDRY

  • Ryan Hassan 

  • Danny Flores 

  • Michael Hamilton 

  • Callum Lamond 

  • Sadia Sattar

    • CREDITS:

    Producer: Lia Camille Crockett; Live Video Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Videographers: Tsering Bista, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Nickolai Hammar, Nick Michael, Maia Stern; Video Production Assistants: Sofia Seidel, Christina Shaman; Editor: Alicia Zheng; Graphics: Alicia Zheng; Associate Producer: Elle Mannion; Events Team: Gianna Capadona, Devon Williams; Senior Streaming Engineer: Bruce Grant; Streaming Engineers: Erin Gannon, Allen Walden; Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault; Front of House at 9:30 Club: Shawn "Gus" Vitale; Sr. Director of Events & Experiential: Jessica Goldstein; Stage Manager: Peggy Dahlquist; Rights Clearance Consultant: Jackie Sussman; Emcee/DJ: Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter; Deputy Director, NPR Music: Otis Hart; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks to: 9:30 Club, WAMU

    Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
    Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.